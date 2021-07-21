Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Waterlogging Followed By Heavy Downpour Continues

Quick links:
After the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, many parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging. Everyday life was disrupted and vehicular movements were also affected.
The capital has been receiving rainfall since Sunday. The intensity has decreased now, but as per the latest weather report, the cloudy sky and additional rainfall are expected to continue.
As Mumbai was predicted to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days, the Sion area of the city first started receiving rainfall with strong winds on Wednesday morning with a cloudy sky in the city.
Citizens in Mumbai woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with rain in several parts. These visuals are from Wadala, where vehicular movements were affected due to continuous showers.
As predicted, Wednesday morning brought rainfall in Mumbai with a cloudy sky and strong winds. Visuals from the Marine Drive, with a heavy downpour on the sea in the morning.
As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' on Wedneday.