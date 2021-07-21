Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Waterlogging Followed By Heavy Downpour Continues

Mumbai rains continue on Wednesday as parts of the city received heavy downpours. IMD earlier issued a yellow alert as heavy rainfall is expected throughout.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Mumbai
ANI

After the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, many parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging. Everyday life was disrupted and vehicular movements were also affected. 

Rainfall continues with a cloudy sky in Mumbai
The capital has been receiving rainfall since Sunday. The intensity has decreased now, but as per the latest weather report, the cloudy sky and additional rainfall are expected to continue.

Sion area first started receiving showers
As Mumbai was predicted to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days, the Sion area of the city first started receiving rainfall with strong winds on Wednesday morning with a cloudy sky in the city.

IMD has warned Mumbai with a yellow alert today
Citizens in Mumbai woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with rain in several parts. These visuals are from Wadala, where vehicular movements were affected due to continuous showers. 

Strong winds, rain in Marine drive area of Mumbai
As predicted, Wednesday morning brought rainfall in Mumbai with a cloudy sky and strong winds. Visuals from the Marine Drive, with a heavy downpour on the sea in the morning.

IMD has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai today
As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' on Wedneday. 

Visuals from Mumbai show cloudy sky, rainfall
Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging as the capital continues to receive rainfall. IMD has issued an orange alert for Navi Mumbai and Thane, and a yellow alert for the capital city. 

