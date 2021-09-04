Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Moderate Downpour For 4 Sept, Intense Showers In Some Parts

Rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is set to experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' on 4 September. The city’s Regional Meteorological Centre also predicted that the city will be experiencing moderate rain with the possibility of heavy showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours. Over the next 48 hours, Mumbai could experience intense showers in some areas.

Mumbai rains slow down traffic

Water-logging was reported from low-lying areas, including subways or underground parking lots, across the city of Mumbai. Places like the Vile Parle Subway, parts of Andheri and Jogeshwari had trouble due to water-logging. Officials said that the water was cleared as soon as the intensity of the rain reduced, though slow-moving traffic and jams were reported in several parts of the city.

In the last 24 hours, Colaba recorded 70mm of rain while Santacruz recorded 54mm. A Vortex is likely to form along North Konkan/South Gujarat which will result in heavy rains in regions between Mumbai and Surat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier, last Tuesday, due to intense showers, huge rocks slid down the hilly area of Ambedkar Nagar in Malad East, forcing authorities to evacuate 350 residents to a municipal school.

On Monday, a man was seriously injured in a minor landslide in Saki Naka. BMC's disaster management cell released a statement saying that heavy chunks of rocks and soil hit a public toilet in Saki Naka and injured one person. The victim, Jivasacha Shah (47), was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital and discharged after treatment.

In the Palghar district, three drowning boys were rescued by the locals. According to local police, the condition of one of the victims was serious. Dundiyapada, Babultalao and Marwad in Bordi, Dahanu were heavily flooded and over a hundred residents from these areas have been evacuated. These are isolated regions and were disconnected from the urban areas due to heavy rains. The rescued people were assisted with food packets and drinking water and were told to spend the night in a government school complex.

(With inputs from ANI)