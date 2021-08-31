Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days, Travel Affected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, 31 August predicted rainfall over Mumbai and its suburb areas over the next 24 hours. Providing details about the weather condition in the state, it said that a low-pressure area lies over the western parts of Vidarbha, Maharashtra. The weather department has warned Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar of torrential rains over the next 3-4 days.

Rainfall predictions in Mumbai

As informed by the met department on Tuesday morning, moderate rainfall will be witnessed in most of the places with heavy rainfall in the isolated places of Mumbai. Furthermore, it is likely to decrease to light rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours of 1st September, Wednesday. Moderate rainfall was witnessed in the areas of Santacruz measured at 3 cm during the early hours of Tuesday.

In a tweet, IMD said, "Moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (<15cm) at isolated places. It is likely to decrease to light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over Mumbai & its suburbs during subsequent 24 hours i.e. on 1st Sept and decrease."

Moderate rainfall measuring 3 cm reported over Mumbai (Santacruz) during 0230-0530 hrs IST of today.

As the Low Pressure Area now lies over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai & its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to 1/3 pic.twitter.com/rh3XIBkksT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2021



Further, it stated that the rainfall will decrease more on the 2nd of September, Thursday. Several radar animation charts showing the cloud convection over the regions of different regions of Mumbai were shared by the weather department. Earlier on Monday, a yellow alert was issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as the city is to experience heavy rainfall at several isolated places for the next few days. Furthermore, an orange alert has also been issued for Thane, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, reports of heavy rains have surfaced from different regions of Maharashtra.

Mumbai rains and travel affected

With a slow start at the beginning of the season, Maharashtra has started witnessing a good amount of rainfall in the month of August. With a good comeback, the state will receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Bhandup. pic.twitter.com/uMInI9x3nQ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

