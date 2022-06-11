Mumbai Rains: IMD Says City Likely To Witness Thunderstorms & Temperature Drop On June 11

After Mumbai received rainfall on Thursday evening, the Regional Meteorological Department has predicted that the city is likely to experience thunderstorms and a slight drop in temperature in the next three days starting from June 9. In 2021, the monsoon had officially arrived on June 9, and on the same day, Mumbai had recorded over 100mm of rainfall.

In a related update, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is very likely at isolated places in Meghalaya on June 11. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Konkan & Goa, and heavy rainfall is forewarned at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe.

According to the IMD report, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today, the 11th June, 2022."

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian sea, entire Goa, some parts of Konkan and some more parts of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/JU5remwZsH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2022

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph & hail at isolated places is very likely in Chhattisgarh and with lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorms with lightning are anticipated at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Northeast India. While scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over peninsular India, central & east India, Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of northwest India and IslandsThe remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest & central India during the next 24 hours and a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C thereafter. Also, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days.

(Image: PTI)