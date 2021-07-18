Mumbai Rains In Pics: Heavy Rains Batter City, Leave Many Areas Waterlogged

Quick links:
Heavy rains lashed the streets of Mumbai on the intervening night of July 17-18. Several areas of the city were left inundated while BMC had placed barricades in some parts to warn citizens.
Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning and left vehicles stranded on road in the middle of the night. Daily life was effected from early hours of Sunday.
Citizens of the Kandivali east area were forced to come out on streets that were filled with heavy waterlogging as their rainwater had entered their houses. The picture is from the Hanuman Nagar area.
As rainwater entered people's residences, heavy destruction was witnessed from several parts. Heavy rains continued from midnight till early morning leaving daily life stranded in Mumbai on Sunday.
Heavy rainfall effected the daily life of Mumbai citizens with the discontinuation of local trains in early hours of Sunday. The services in some parts were resumed later however remained shut in a few.
Local trains were stranded as tracks were effected due to heavy waterlogging followed by a downpour that went on for almost an entire night in Mumbai. IMD had earlier issued a warning for Mumbai.
Due to heavy rainfall, several parts of the city were affected after a building and wall collapsed. 11 people in Chembur died due as a wall collapsed. NDRF is carrying out rescue operations.
The city experienced incessant rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the city. BMC has warned about heavy rains in the next few days (July 20). Earlier Mumbai was put in Orange category.