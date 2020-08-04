Mumbai Rains: Landslide Near Kandivali Leads To Road Blockage On Western Express Highway

Due to heavy rainfall throughout the night in Mumbai, a part of the hill on Western Express Highway near Kandavli collapsed on Tuesday morning. In the visuals, it is seen that the landslide has resulted in a traffic jam. The authorities are working to clear the debris.

BMC's appeal to Mumbaikars

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to all offices and other establishments to remain shut on Tuesday, except emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall forecast. More than 230 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the city in the last 10 hours, according to the civic body.

The BMC has also advised people not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in the city at 12:47 pm. The Western railway line has been completely stopped and the Harbour Line has been stopped between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The Central line is running with slow speed.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/q6CrJkwPiU — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Rainfall resumed in Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday morning as the monsoon strengthened over the Arabian Sea. The city corporation has also put on alert fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines, news agency ANI reported.

READ | Mumbai sees 1790 new COVID recoveries; city tally at 1,17,421 as all shops allowed to open

READ | Bihar DGP reacts to 'quarantine' of SP in Mumbai, says 'It is a kind of house arrest'

Education officials have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter. The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.

READ | Rainfall resumes in Mumbai as IMD advises fishermen to not venture deep into Bay of Bengal

READ | Mumbai: Overnight showers lead to waterlogging in several areas; BMC issues red alert

(With agency inputs)