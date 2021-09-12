Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains: Light To Moderate Showers With Occasional Intense Spells Predicted, Says BMC

Mumbai rains: BMC says light to moderate rain with occasional intense spells to be expected today. Delhi rains to get heavier due to low pressure regions.

Mumbai rains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) put out a statement on the weather forecast for Mumbai on September 12. It has predicted light to moderate rain, with the possibility of occasion heavy rain. The statement said, “Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells." Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet put up any tweets about Mumbai rains today, or any warnings for the Mumbai region. 

The average rainfall in the past day in central Mumbai was 82 mm. The eastern and western suburbs, on the other hand, received 47 mm and 56 mm of rain, respectively. Currently, the temperature is at 26.99C. In a tweet, the BMC said, “#MumbaiWeather forecast 12 Sept, 2021:Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells. High Tide: 15:15 hrs - 3.92 mtr Low tide : 21:16hrs – 0.73 mtr Avg rainfall in last 24 hrs. CT- 82mm ES- 47 mm WS- 56 mm.” Netizens have been posting images of the Mumbai rains on Twitter. While some enjoy it, the others that have to travel for work are not quite fond of the heavy rain in the city.

 

Delhi rains to get heavier due to low pressure regions forming over Rajasthan and Bay of Bengal

Delhi has also been witnessing heavy rainfall this month. This year, the city has had the most rain in a 24-hour period in 121 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Saturday that the low-pressure region forming over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify. The rain is likely to pour heavily across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

“Systems over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from September 17-18," said IMD senior scientist, RK Jenamani on Saturday.

Delhi's waterlogging on Saturday

After heavy downpours hit the national capital on Saturday, several places including the Delhi airport were seen flooded. Several roads in the national capital were partially or fully flooded as a result of the continuous rains, causing traffic congestion. Due to the continuing severe rain, several places were submerged. Near RK Puram, Moti Bagh, India Gate, Delhi Airport, Minto Bridge, ITO, Dwarka, Palam, and Madhu Vihar, there was waterlogging witnessed yesterday.

(With inputs from ANI)

