Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM Reviews Situation, IMD Issues Red Alert For City

Mumbai has been experiencing incessant rainfall since Tuesday night with waterlogging and inundation witnessed across the city. Mumbai police has requested Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes.

20:16 IST, June 9th 2021
Mumbai Commuters face trouble as local train services are affected due to monsoon rains

 

18:06 IST, June 9th 2021
Traffic on all lines continued despite very heavy rains: Western Railway

The Western Railway has stated that despite very heavy rain, traffic on all four lines continued throughout the day, however, trains were running at a restricted speed.

"Trains are running at a restricted speed of 25 kmph on down slow line in Matunga Road-Mahim section due to some waterlogging on down slow line in view of safety of train operations," Western Railway said.

17:55 IST, June 9th 2021
Mumbai Rains: Mithi river overflows, water enters localities in Kurla

Mumbai's Mithi river is flowing below the normal levels due to the incessant rainfall, leading to the water entering nearby localities in Kurla 

 

17:42 IST, June 9th 2021
Mumbai Rains: Panvel area inundated

 Due to incessant rainfall, the Panvel area at the outskirts of Mumbai also experienced water clogging and inundation.

 

17:36 IST, June 9th 2021
Mumbai Rains: Parel inundated due to incessant rains

Mumbai's Parel area experiences water clogging due to incessant rainfall, affecting the commute of civilians

 

17:32 IST, June 9th 2021
Mumbai Rains: IMD issues Red alert for Mumbai, Palghar & Raigad, orange alert for next four days

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. A red warning is issued to note the possibility of "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places". The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for the next four days for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai with predictions of extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

 

16:51 IST, June 9th 2021
Mumbai Rains: Mayor and BMC Commissioner take stock of situation

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal have visited the Hindmata flyover to review the situation caused due to Mumbai rains.

 

16:12 IST, June 9th 2021
IMD shares its observations on Mumbai Rains

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated its observations of Mumbai rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. According to IMD, Santacruz has received 164.8 mm rainfall within the aforementioned time, while Colaba received 32.2 mm.

 

15:59 IST, June 9th 2021
Maharashtra CM visits Disaster Management Cell

 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Disaster Management Cell to assess the situation of Mumbai rains and directed authorities to be prepared to tackle any eventuality given the prediction of heavy rains. The Chief Minister's Office said the Met department has declared the arrival of monsoon and predicted medium to very heavy rains in the next three days. 

 

15:59 IST, June 9th 2021
Maharashtra CM reviews situation

With heavy rains causing water-logging in many areas in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that the accumulated rainwater is drained out at the earliest and transport resumed. 

Thackeray spoke to the control rooms in Mumbai and collectors of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts as incessant rains led to the inundation of several areas, affecting the normal life. 

The Chief Minister's Office said the Met department has declared the arrival of monsoon and predicted medium to very heavy rains in the next three days. 

Thackeray had chaired a meeting of the disaster management authority and directed authorities to be prepared to tackle any eventuality given the prediction of heavy rains.

"On Wednesday, the chief minister asked authorities to ensure that residents of the coastal belt are not inconvenienced and relief work be started wherever needed. The CM also told them to ensure that rains do not impact COVIID hospitals and also the patients being treated for other ailments. He directed authorities in Mumbai to keep the pumping stations functional to drain out rainwater expeditiously," the CMO said.

(PTI)

15:59 IST, June 9th 2021
Monsoon arrives in Mumbai

"It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," Dr Jayanta Sarkar, the India Meteorological Department's Mumbai office chief, was quoted by news agency PTI. 

The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai has caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks, officials said.

Moderate rain or thundershowers have been predicted over Mumbai and surrounding suburbs, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in some places. A high tide of 4.16 metres was expected at 11.43 am, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)

