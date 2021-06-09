Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM Reviews Situation, IMD Issues Red Alert For City

Quick links:
Mumbai | Commuters face trouble as local train services are affected due to monsoon rains— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
"The railway tracks are waterlogged, I have been waiting at Matunga Station for the past one hour," says a commuter pic.twitter.com/hHyqQEigyn
The Western Railway has stated that despite very heavy rain, traffic on all four lines continued throughout the day, however, trains were running at a restricted speed.
"Trains are running at a restricted speed of 25 kmph on down slow line in Matunga Road-Mahim section due to some waterlogging on down slow line in view of safety of train operations," Western Railway said.
Mumbai's Mithi river is flowing below the normal levels due to the incessant rainfall, leading to the water entering nearby localities in Kurla
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Mithi river overflows and its water enters nearby localities in Kurla area— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
"The ground floor of our building is waterlogged. It happens every year," says a local pic.twitter.com/hLaiGrwe2Q
Due to incessant rainfall, the Panvel area at the outskirts of Mumbai also experienced water clogging and inundation.
#CORRECTION Maharashtra | Roads submerged in Panvel area after heavy rainfall.— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
IMD issued Red alert in Mumbai for today & orange* alert for the next 4 days. pic.twitter.com/uU0xYEBFfb
Mumbai's Parel area experiences water clogging due to incessant rainfall, affecting the commute of civilians
Maharashtra: Roads submerged in Mumbai's Parel following heavy rainfall in the city pic.twitter.com/heTm1UAbjl— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. A red warning is issued to note the possibility of "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places". The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for the next four days for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai with predictions of extremely heavy rain at isolated places.
IMD issues red alert in Mumbai, Palghar & Thane districts for today and orange alert for the next four days pic.twitter.com/wG8uz5XdNT— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal have visited the Hindmata flyover to review the situation caused due to Mumbai rains.
.@mayor_mumbai Kishori Kishor Pednekar and BMC Commissioner @IqbalSinghChah2 visited the Hindmata flyover to assess the situation.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 9, 2021
They also reviewed the preparations made by BMC to tackle the waterlogging.#MyBMCUpdates https://t.co/wUAnBuM1sT
Some pictures from the site. pic.twitter.com/Fc8A91SBa0— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 9, 2021
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated its observations of Mumbai rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. According to IMD, Santacruz has received 164.8 mm rainfall within the aforementioned time, while Colaba received 32.2 mm.
Rainfall (mm) observed from 0830-1430 hrs IST over Mumbai:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2021
Santacruz-164.8 mm
Colaba-32.2 mm
For impact based warnings for Mumbai, kindly refer:https://t.co/0P6RbcDEqR
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Disaster Management Cell to assess the situation of Mumbai rains and directed authorities to be prepared to tackle any eventuality given the prediction of heavy rains. The Chief Minister's Office said the Met department has declared the arrival of monsoon and predicted medium to very heavy rains in the next three days.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits the Disaster Management Cell of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, amid heavy rains in the state capital pic.twitter.com/HgcQcrjO08— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
With heavy rains causing water-logging in many areas in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that the accumulated rainwater is drained out at the earliest and transport resumed.
Thackeray spoke to the control rooms in Mumbai and collectors of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts as incessant rains led to the inundation of several areas, affecting the normal life.
The Chief Minister's Office said the Met department has declared the arrival of monsoon and predicted medium to very heavy rains in the next three days.
Thackeray had chaired a meeting of the disaster management authority and directed authorities to be prepared to tackle any eventuality given the prediction of heavy rains.
"On Wednesday, the chief minister asked authorities to ensure that residents of the coastal belt are not inconvenienced and relief work be started wherever needed. The CM also told them to ensure that rains do not impact COVIID hospitals and also the patients being treated for other ailments. He directed authorities in Mumbai to keep the pumping stations functional to drain out rainwater expeditiously," the CMO said.
"It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," Dr Jayanta Sarkar, the India Meteorological Department's Mumbai office chief, was quoted by news agency PTI.
The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai has caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.
The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.
Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks, officials said.
Moderate rain or thundershowers have been predicted over Mumbai and surrounding suburbs, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in some places. A high tide of 4.16 metres was expected at 11.43 am, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
(With inputs from PTI & ANI)