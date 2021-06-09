Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Suspended As Severe Water-logging Reported In City

Monsoon has hit Mumbai ahead of its usual arrival date, causing severe waterlogging and suspension of trains services in the metropolis. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a high tide at 11:50 am. The IMD has informed that the high tide will be over 4.22 meters. In view of waterlogging, the Mumbai local train services have been affected and trains have been suspended on some lines.

Local train services suspended due to Mumbai rains

According to the Central railway CPRO, local trains between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations. Therefore, the authorities have stopped train services from 9.50 am as a precautionary measure to avoid any incidents. Services are expected to resume once the water recedes from the tracks. The services on the Harbour line have been affected between Vashi and CSMT near the Chunabhatti railway station.

Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT halted as water is flowing over tracks b/w Kurla & Sion stations. Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as water recedes: Central railway CPRO — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Due to heavy rains & waterlogging near Chunabhatti railway station, train services on Harbour line b/w CSMT- Vashi suspended from 10.20 am. On Main line due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section, services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am: Central railway CPRO — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station & GTB Nagar railway station due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.



Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT have been halted, as a precautionary measure; services to resume as soon as the water recedes.#Monsoon pic.twitter.com/YUaETnmv7z — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Waterlogging in Mumbai

Meanwhile, several streets are flooded due to waterlogging in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Among places that are currently witnessing heavy waterlogging include Andheri Subway, Eastern Express Highway near Chembur, Sion and Kings Circle. Visuals tweeted by ANI show vehicles stopped due to waterlogging.

#WaterLogging Netaji Palkar Chowk, S.V. Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction, King Circle. Please plan travel likewise. #StaySafeMumbai #MonsoonSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 9, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Andheri Subway in Mumbai, closed due to severe waterlogging. Several parts of the city are witnessing waterlogging today due to heavy rainfall. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/heb4iFJRxd — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes traffic snarls in different parts of the city, visuals from Eastern Express Highway-Chembur. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/8YaFZedS7N — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall. #Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/PI2ySwhBCR — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Regional Meteorological Centre issues weather warning for next few days

With the arrival of the Southwest monsoon in Mumbai, the Regional Meteorological Centre in the city has issued a weather warning for districts in Maharashtra. As per the warning, several districts in Maharashtra are expected to receive rainfall ranging from light to very heavy. Here's the weather warning for Maharashtra's districts: