Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Suspended As Severe Water-logging Reported In City

Monsoon has hit Mumbai ahead of its usual arrival date, causing severe waterlogging and suspension of trains services in the metropolis.

Monsoon has hit Mumbai ahead of its usual arrival date, causing severe waterlogging and suspension of trains services in the metropolis. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a high tide at 11:50 am. The IMD has informed that the high tide will be over 4.22 meters. In view of waterlogging, the Mumbai local train services have been affected and trains have been suspended on some lines.

Local train services suspended due to Mumbai rains

According to the Central railway CPRO, local trains between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations. Therefore, the authorities have stopped train services from 9.50 am as a precautionary measure to avoid any incidents. Services are expected to resume once the water recedes from the tracks. The services on the Harbour line have been affected between Vashi and CSMT near the Chunabhatti railway station. 

Waterlogging in Mumbai 

Meanwhile, several streets are flooded due to waterlogging in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Among places that are currently witnessing heavy waterlogging include Andheri Subway, Eastern Express Highway near Chembur, Sion and Kings Circle. Visuals tweeted by ANI show vehicles stopped due to waterlogging. 

Regional Meteorological Centre issues weather warning for next few days

With the arrival of the Southwest monsoon in Mumbai, the Regional Meteorological Centre in the city has issued a weather warning for districts in Maharashtra. As per the warning, several districts in Maharashtra are expected to receive rainfall ranging from light to very heavy. Here's the weather warning for Maharashtra's districts:

