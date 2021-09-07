Mumbai Rains: Moderate Showers In The City; Intense Falls Expected At Nashik, Thane & Pune

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday morning informed that the city will experience a moderate rate throughout the day. The BMC said that the city, as well as the suburbs, will get occasional intense rainfall at isolated places. While the high tide was predicted at 12:16 hrs, the low tide is speculated to be around 18:17 hrs.

Mumbai rains to continue

Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over Palghar,Thane,Raigad,Ratnagiri,Pune,Ahmednagar, Jalgaon,Nasik,Dhule,Nandurbar & Jalgaon during next 3-4 hrs.Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas. Moderate spells very likely over Mumbai , Sindudurg & Satara. pic.twitter.com/5qU8ErgQfw — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 6, 2021

Informing that the rains will continue in the city, the BMC informed that the day’s high tide will be at 4.48 mtr while the low tide will be at 0.98 mtr. Mumbai received average rainfall in the last 24 hrs compared to the previous two days. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Mumbai confirmed that the moderate rains in the region will continue. According to the RMC, intense spells of rain are “very likely” over Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon during till evening. The possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas has also been reported. “Moderate spells very likely over Mumbai, Sindudurg & Satara,” RMC said.

Earlier on Saturday, heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai. Following the intense rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Mumbai is set to experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' for the coming few days. The RMC had also predicted that the city will be experiencing rainfall with the possibility of heavy showers at isolated places over the week. The IMD on Sunday had also said that chances of heavy rainfall over the week remains in several parts over the south, west and north India due to the revival of the Southwest Monsoon.

Delhi rains to continue after September 10

Meanwhile, the IMD on Monday informed that Delhi could experience rainfall for four straight days. According to the IMD forecast, there is a chance of ‘very light' rain on Wednesday, and ‘light rain' on Tuesday. Dr RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, had told ANI, "We are expecting light showers. On 7 and 8 September, moderate rainfall has been predicted. This trend will continue till 9 September."

Dr Jenamani said that on September 10, another rainfall spell will begin, with the potential for severe rainfall. There is no orange alert in Delhi until 9 September. The rain will continue to fall, but the temperature will not rise, the IMD scientist informed. He also mentioned that by 8 or 9 September, the details of the impending rain on 10 September will be clear.

IMAGE: PTI