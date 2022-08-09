Mumbai Rains: Strong Winds & Heavy Rains Lash City; Orange Alert Issued

After weeks of relatively calm weather, Mumbai witnessed heavy spells of rain at midnight on August 8 and the weather condition is likely to continue till 9-10 am on Tuesday. With intense clouds forming around the south and central Mumbai, heavy rains were recorded from south Mumbai to Goregaon in the north. Mulund and Navi Mumbai areas also witnessed heavy spells of rain.

Due to the presence of Mix Temperature Control over West of Mumbai, very heavy rainfall is expected over west Maharashtra and Mumbai in the next 24-36 hours. Heavy rainfall is predicted over the north coast of Maharashtra and some parts of north Mumbai for the next 12 hours. From Wednesday onwards, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rain.

"Intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai,Thane, Palghar during in the next 3 to 4 hours," IMD Mumbai said in a nowcast issued around 7 am.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy to heavy rainfalls till August 12 and issued an orange alert in the metropolitan city. Mumbaikars have been advised to stay indoors.

Models indicate that conditions are favourable for the entire Konkan region to have heavy rains for the next three days. Right from Palghar, Thane to Sindhudurg, Mahabaleshwar, Ratnagiri, #Mumbai and Alibag may see heavy to very heavy rain. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/myDINUpbRH — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2022

IMD issues Orange alert for Maharashtra

With monsoons beating down on most states across the country, the IMD on Monday issued an important alert for heavy rainfall, mostly in the southern peninsula of India.

The IMD had warned of extremely heavy rainfalls lashing parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune. A very heavy spell of rain is expected to continue for the next few days in Mumbai. Palghar and Thane districts are also likely to get an orange alert warning soon.