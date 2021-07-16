Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains: Truck With 20 Tonnes Of Tomatoes Turns Turtle On Eastern Express Highway

A truck with 20 tonnes of tomatoes turned turtle after an accident in one of Mumbai's busiest roads- the Eastern Express Highway - in early hours of Friday

Mumbai rains

A truck with around 20 tonnes of tomatoes turned turtle after an accident in one of Mumbai's busiest highways - the Eastern Express Highway - in the early hours of Friday. The accident, which occurred near Kopari, led to huge huge traffic block in neighbouring Thane on Friday. The services of an earthmover were deployed in order to clear the 20-tonne tomatoes that lay scattered on the road in order to resume the traffic on Eastern Express Highway.

As per reports, the driver of the truck had lost control owing to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai leading to the accident. As per ANI, one person was injured in the accident and has been admitted to the hospital.

Video of the earthmover clearing the pile of tomatoes from the Eastern Express Highway and dumping them outside the walls surfaced shortly after the accident. The road turned to reddish colour due to crushed tomatoes while several onlookers gathered to witness the disposal. 

Mumbai has been experiencing incessant rainfall with waterlogging and inundation across the city over the last few days. Mumbai Police have requested Mumbaikars to not step out of their homes. The state has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, making it the city's third-highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years, the IMD data has revealed.  This 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department's Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

On July 15, 2009, Mumbai had received 274.1 mm rainfall, while on July 2, 2019, it had recorded 376.2 mm rainfall, the IMD records showed.  Another observatory in Mumbai - Colaba - however recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall during 24-hour period till Friday morning. Both the observatories also pointed out that Mumbai has received more rains than its average rainfall. The Santacruz observatory has reported a departure of 609.1 mm rainfall as it has recorded 1,544.9 mm rainfall since June 1. Similarly, the Colaba weather station has reported a departure of 132.68 mm rainfall as it has received 1,068.4 mm rainfall since June 1. 

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)

