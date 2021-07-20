Mumbai Rains: Underground Parking Lot Floods In Kandivali, Locals Blame BMC

Due to heavy rains across Mumbai, underground parking was flooded in Kandivali. The parking lot came under the BMC and several cars and auto-rickshaws were stuck in the parking lot. Heavy rains have disrupted the daily proceedings in the city over the past week. At least 400 vehicles were stuck in the basement that is in the Kandivali East area. The water had started to accumulate inside the basement parking since Saturday night as heavy rain lashed the city over the weekend.

#WATCH | As heavy rains lashed Mumbai city yesterday several cars, auto-rickshaws were stuck in the BMC underground parking lot in Kandivali. pic.twitter.com/FabmanWwsK — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

According to reports, three huge water pumps have been installed to remove water from the basement by the BMC and the fire brigade. There is still a search going on to confirm that there is no one inside the parking lot. The locals have blamed the BMC for the damages that occurred to their vehicles and have said that despite paying the parking fees and maintenance charges, the BMC was unable to detect issues within the complex and did nothing to avoid the situation. Many of the vehicles are beyond repair due to the incident and people are asking the municipality to pay for their damages.

BMC's response to the situation

BMC in a statement said, "Amenity parking has been developed in the basement of Vasant Pride building in Thakur complex area at Kandivali (East) in R / South Division. The parking lot covers an area of about 20,000 square feet. Adjacent to this building/parking lot is a large nullah. The width of this nullah is about 5 meters. Due to torrential rains, water flowing from the nullah, as well as rainwater coming from the hill beside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park as well as water from 90 feet road flowed down the slope from all sides, filling the parking lot in the basement.”

The civic body further added, “After receiving information that the parking lot was flooded, the municipal officials and fire brigade, police, etc reached there. The corporation pumped water from the parking lot by installing 4 large capacity pumps. Considering the parking area, about 70 to 80 lakh liters of water were filled here. All this water has been pumped out."