Mumbai Rains Update: BMC States City And Suburbs Likely To Get Light To Moderate Showers

The Mumbai weather forecast for October 4, Monday, was put out on Twitter by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It has forecast light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Mumbai has been witnessing on and off intense rain over the past few days.

#MumbaiWeather forecast 04Oct, 2021 :: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs.



Today’s High Tide:

10:36 hrs - 4.11 mtr

22:47 hrs - 3.86 mtr

Low tide :

16:38 hrs – 1.25 mtr



Avg rainfall in last 24 hrs.

CT - 0.00 mm

ES - 0.00 mm

WS- 0.02 mm https://t.co/llVEGJvO7u — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 4, 2021

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, issued an order on Tuesday ordering officials to patch all potholes on a war footing over the next two to three weeks. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting to review the state of Maharashtra's roadways. Chahal instructed the officials to visit their wards and ensure that holes were filled as soon as possible.

In a statement, Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "Assistant commissioner and road engineers should go to their respective areas every day and fill the pits at ward level on the same day."

BMC to work on filling potholes in the city

Officials were also told by the Municipal Commissioner to immediately discharge road engineers from any more work. He also directed the implementation of a combined action programme for pest control, solid waste management, and water-borne disease control by the departments of pest control, solid waste management, and conservation. Since April 2021, the administration has repaired over 40,000 potholes on all roadways in the Mumbai metropolitan, according to Iqbal Singh Chahal. However, he noted that recent rains and increasing traffic on the roads have resulted in a recurrence of potholes. Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that at the war level, all administrative department offices and the road department should begin filling the holes together.

"Therefore, the process of filling the pits at the war level should be started jointly by all the administrative department offices and the road department. The indicated pit should be filled on the same day if possible, to solve the problem of pits, work should be done for the next 2 to 3 weeks with priority, strongly instructed," Iqbal Singh Chahal added.

