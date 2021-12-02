Mumbai Rains: Why Is It Raining In Mumbai In December? Check How Much Rain Was Recorded

Mumbai on Wednesday received incessant rainfall and marked its second coldest day in a decade. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the day temperature at 24.8 degrees Celsius. This came only a day after it recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius. Following this, the IMD also predicted partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Thursday.

A yellow alert was issued by the IMD for Mumbai and suburban areas, after predicting continued rains on Thursday. The weather on Wednesday came as a surprise to many as the city recorded the second-highest 24-hour December rain ever on the first day of the month. The city received incessant light to moderate rain throughout the day, with the Santacruz observatory recording 28.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the IMD observatory in Colaba recorded 27.6 mm of rain in the same nine-hour period.

Mumbai rains caused by a cyclonic circulation

The last time Mumbai received rare heavy showers in December, was on December 6, 2017. The city had received 53.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours as the city was hit by passing Cyclone Ockhi. Apart from this, the city rarely recorded any rains in December. Following the rare rainfall, the IMD informed that the city was faced with such rare rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea.

According to the IMD forecasts, the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast caused the rains. “There is rainfall owing to a cyclonic circulation over the south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep, which now lies over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian sea,” Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD Mumbai had informed. Meanwhile, the IMD also issued a fisherman warning in Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Mumbai till Thursday due to the rains.

Mumbai rains lesser than average

Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the coming days. The daytime temperature has been suggested to rise, however, will continue to remain lower than normal at below 30°C on Thursday. The city has recorded 52 mm of rain, which is 34% less than normal, in the last two months. Suburban Mumbai also received 55% less rainfall than the normal amount recorded at 38.1 mm.

Image: PTI