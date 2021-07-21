Mumbai Rains: Yellow Alert Issued By IMD, Thane And Navi Mumbai Get Orange Alert

After cautioning Mumbai with an orange alert from July 20 to 23, now India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai on July 21 (Wednesday) issued an Orange alert for Navi Mumbai and Thane while predicting intense spells of rain at isolated places. Moreover, a Yellow alert has been issued in the capital city with moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places. On Wednesday morning, rain lashed parts of Mumbai’s Sion area.

Visuals from Mumbai's Marine drive show rain along with strong winds on late Wednesday morning.

Earlier the IMD had explained the reason behind heavy showers which includes the offshore monsoon trough that is moving from the Maharashtra coast to the Karnataka coast at the main sea level. Mumbai is expected to witness the continuous heavy spill with the monsoon to remain active in the city till next week. Heavy rainstorms are expected to drench the city further. These heavy spells are caused under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal between July 20-21.

Mumbai rains drench the city

Meanwhile, the capital city witnessed continuous rainfall since early Sunday morning, and the city got flooded within a few hours. The rainfall continued on Monday. On Sunday, the city received nearly 235mm of rain in just a few hours after a thunderstorm and nearly 40 people lost their lives due to untoward incidents following heavy rainfall. Fortunately, the intensity reduced the next day. The officials in the IMD office in Santacruz said that the city has recorded 70.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Some passing thunderstorms, expected to be the last such event of this month are likely to occur with less intensity than Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackrey took stock of the preparedness of various government agencies to deal with the heavy monsoon spell in the rain-battered state. According to the on-ground information, officials have been positioned in different parts of the city to ensure safety. The 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

Several states across the country are witnessing heavy rains, with the onset of monsoon season. The southwest monsoon has arrived late this year and is expected to last longer. The IMD has issued an alert for severe wet spells in many states for the coming week. Earlier, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana received heavy rainfall on Monday.