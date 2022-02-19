Mumbai records 201 COVID-19 cases, one death

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday recorded 201 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality, taking the caseload to 10,55,394 and the toll to 16,687, the city civic body said.

Of the 201 new infections, 174 (87 per cent) patients were asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

A total of 26 patients were hospitalised on Saturday, with four patients on oxygen support. 822 beds out of the 36,315 beds are occupied, it said.

A total of 36,833 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,59,99,983.

Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent. The overall growth rate of cases is 0.02 per cent while the case doubling rate is 2,870 days.

Mumbai is free of containment zones or buildings sealed due to COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. PTI PR NSK NSK

