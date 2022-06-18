Mumbai Records 2,054 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Mumbai on Saturday reported 2,054 new COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload in the metropolis to 10,92,557. Two new pandemic-related deaths increased the death toll to 19,582, a civic official said.

On Friday, the financial capital of India had reported 2,255 new coronavirus infections. So far, 10,59,362 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 1,743 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 13,613, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

A 90-year-old man with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus and a 54-year-old man ailing from hypertension and chronic kidney disease died due to coronavirus infection.

Of 2,054 new cases, only 104 patients were hospitalised. Only 587 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied in the city.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between June 11 and 17 was 0.174 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stood at 389 days.

With 14,345 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in Mumbai went up to 1,73,72,791, as per BMC data.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)