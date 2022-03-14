Mumbai Records 27 COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In 2 Years; No New Death

Mumbai on Monday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since March 2020 when the pandemic began, but no fresh death linked to the infection, the city civic body said.

With this, the tally of coronavirus infections in the financial capital jumped to 10,57,290, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Mumbai saw less than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the 12th day in a row.

Also, the city registered zero COVID-19 cases for the 13th time in March. Only once so far this month, the city has recorded death linked to COVID-19.

On Sunday, the metropolis had logged 44 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 10,693 COVID-19 tests, around 3,000 less than the previous day, were conducted in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,63,98,134, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate of Mumbai, cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.25 per cent, the BMC said.

With 38 more coronavirus patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged cases jumped to 10,37,380, the bulletin said.

Mumbai now has 334 active COVID-19 cases and its coronavirus recovery was 98 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The case doubling rate rose to 13,601 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 7 and 13 was 0.005 per cent, it said.

As many as 22 of the 27 new patients, or around 81 per cent of the total, were asymptomatic, the civic body said.

In the last 24 hours, only five patients were hospitalised and one patient was put on oxygen support, it said.

Also, only 124 of the total 28,513 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

Significantly, the metropolis is free of sealed buildings and COVID-19 containment zones since the last month.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave of the coronavirus which started in the city on December 21, 2021.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

