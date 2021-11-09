Mumbai Records 279 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 279 new coronavirus infections and one death, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,58,189, and death toll to 16,282.

On the third day in a row, the city reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases. It had reported 210 new infections and five deaths on Monday.

There are 2,780 active COVID-19 cases after 313 recovered patients were discharged from city hospitals.

With this, the total of recovered patients in the city rose to 7,36,584.

As many as 31,585 COVID-19 tests were conducted since Monday evening, which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,17,16,068.

Mumbai has 13 sealed buildings as of now. Buildings are sealed when five or more cases are found on the premises.

The city's average recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The doubling rate -- the period during which cases double -- is now 2,244 days, and the average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent between November 2 to 8.

