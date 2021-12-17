Mumbai Records 295 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Mumbai reported 295 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related fatality on Friday, a civic official said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital rose to 7,66,508 and death toll reached 16,363.

Daily cases recorded in the city rose for the fifth straight day. On Thursday, Mumbai had logged 279 new cases and two deaths.

As many as 51,266 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai during the day, which raised the tally of tests to 1,30,86,030.

The city is left with 1,940 active COVID-19 cases as 227 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total of recovered patients rose to 7,45,628. The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent.

Mumbai's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.03 per cent during December 10 to 16, and average doubling rate of cases is 2,468 days.

Presently Mumbai has 19 sealed buildings. Buildings are sealed when five or more cases are found on the premises.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)