Mumbai records 41 COVID-19 cases, one death

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Mumbai recorded 41 new coronavirus infections on Thursday after reporting more than 50 cases for two days in a row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The city also recorded one pandemic-related death, its first this month.

The financial capital of the country had recorded a COVID-19 death last on March 28.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 10,58,277, while the death toll reached 19,560.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 51 and 56 new cases.

Since previous evening, 10,681 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 1,66,93,529.

Mumbai now has 282 active COVID-19 patients.

The recovery rate is 98 per cent, while case positivity rate in the city is 0.003 per cent.

With 41 more patients recovering, the total of recoveries rose to 10,38,435.

The caseload doubling period of Mumbai is 17,893 days, while overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between March 31 to April 6 was 0.004 per cent.

As many as 37 of the 41 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. Four of them were hospitalized and only one was put on oxygen support, the BMC release said.

Notably, only 24 of the total 26,151 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city.

The metropolis has been free of sealed building and containment zones for a long time. PTI KK KRK KRK KRK

