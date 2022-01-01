Mumbai Records 6,347 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the city to 7,91,457, a civic official said.

Saturday's count is the highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave, the official said.

The death toll increased by one to reach 16,377.

With 451 people discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count rose to 7,50,158.

The active case tally stood at 22,334, a sharp rise from 16,441 the day earlier.

However, only 2,760 of 30,565 hospital beds in the city are occupied, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The city’s overall recovery rate is 95 per cent, the official said.

The city’s doubling rate is now 251 days, he said. The growth rate of cases during December 25- December 31 is 0.28 per cent, he added.

Mumbai had reported 1,377 cases on Tuesday, 2,510 on Wednesday, 3,671 on Thursday and 5,631 on Friday.

