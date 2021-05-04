Mumbai Records Dip In Cases, But Flouting Of COVID-19 Norms Continue At Dadar Market

With the number of daily cases going down for two days in a row, one can hope for the situation to improve further in the fight against COVID-19. However, COVID-appropriate norms were seen being flouted at some places. This was recently witnessed at the Dadar market in Mumbai, where a big crowd gathered despite restrictions on people venturing out till May 15.

COVID-19 rules flouted in Mumbai

Many citizens were seen without maintaining social distancing and some without masks at the Dadar market on Tuesday morning.

While the government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 15, allowing for the opening of essential services from 7 AM to 11 AM, even though Section 144 is in place, that does not allow the gathering of multiple persons at a time.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has shown improved performance in the handling of the COVID-19 cases. After touching 5-digit number of daily cases, the cases have gone down by over 50 per cent in the last week. It also recorded the lowest rise of cases for many days after registering 2,662 cases. 78 persons lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Even Maharashtra witnessed its lowest daily tally after a while, with 48,621 cases on Monday. 567 deaths too were reported. India recorded 3.68 lakh cases on Monday. This was after breaching the 4 lakh mark for the first time last week.

At the same time, the vaccination process is currently underway. The government recently allowed te citizens over the age of 18 to enroll and get themselves vaccinated as the virus spread rapidly.