COVID: Mumbai Records First Mucormycosis Case In 2022 Amid Omicron Surge

As India fights the third wave of COVID-19 & Omicron variant, Mumbai registered its first case of Mucormycosis also known as Black Fungus on Tuesday.

As India fights another COVID-19 surge, Mumbai registered its first case of Mucormycosis also known as Black Fungus on Tuesday. The person infected is a 70-year-old man who had reportedly tested positive on January 5, and started showing the first symptoms of the fungal infection on January 12. Thereafter, he was admitted to the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central, where he is currently undergoing treatment. 

In May, when the second wave of COVID-19 was going on, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs had declared Black Fungus as a 'notifiable disease' under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. Mucormycosis was found in over 40,000 COVID-19 recovered patients in India, 741 in Mumbai. 

“Anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy (such as steroids) can have the risk of secondary infection such as invasive mucormycosis when used too early, at a higher dose or for longer than required," the Centre said in fresh clinical guidelines for COVID-19 treatment.

What is Mucormycosis? 

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. The symptoms associated with Black Fungus are Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomits and altered mental status.

This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. 

Do's Don'ts
Control hyperglycemia Do not miss warning signs and symptoms
Monitor blood glucose level after COVID-19 Do not consider all the cases with blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis 
Use steroid judiciously Do not hesitate to seek aggressive investigations as appropriate KOH, staining and microscopy cultureMALDITOF) for detecting fungal aetiology
Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

Do not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for mucormycosis
Use antibiotics, antifungals judiciously  

How to manage mucormycosis?

  • Control diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis
  • Reduce steroids (if the patient is still on) with the aim to discontinue rapidly
  • Discontinue immunomodulating drugs
  • No antifungal prophylaxis needed
  • Extensive Surgical Debridement - to remove all necrotic materials
  • What is the medical treatment for mucormycosis?
  • Install peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line)
  • Maintain adequate systemic hydration
  • Infuse normal saline IV before Amphotericin B infusion
  • Antifungal therapy, for at least 4-6 weeks (follow guidelines)
  • Monitor patients clinically and with radio-imaging for response and to detect disease progression
