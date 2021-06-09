Mumbai Records Heavy Rains; Onset Of Monsoon In Maharashtra To Advance Into Telangana, AP

Monsoons have arrived in Mumbai two days prior to their arrival date, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday after heavy rains lashed various parts of the financial capital. According to the IMD, between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 5:30 am on Wednesday, heavy rains as high as 65mm were recorded in various parts of Mumbai which is likely to advance henceforth with the onset of the monsoon season.

Heavy rains in Mumbai

"Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) today the 09th June and likely to advanced into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next 2 days," the Mumbai rains IMD alert read.

Region-wise, Colaba received the highest rainfall- 65.4mm, followed by Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar-- 60mm and Santacruz- 50.4. South Mumbai and areas of Byculla also recorded heavy rainfall.

Latest Mumbai Rains IMD Alert

The Southwest monsoon is now likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and ultimately into more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal over the course of the next two days.

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) today the 09th June and likely to advanced into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/o2KtjEoC4h — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2021

Mumbai weather causes water-clogging

After the pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on June 8-9, waterlogging was reported in some areas such as South Mumbai. The entire stretch of Breach Candy, which has been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday was submerged and vehicular traffic was disrupted.

Apart from the heavy rains in Mumbai, isolated rain was also reported on the outskirts of Mumbai and Central Maharashtra such as Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Nashik.