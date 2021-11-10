Mumbai Records Season’s Lowest Temperature At 20.2 Degrees Celsius

On Tuesday, the Mumbai temperature was colder than usual. The minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory dipped to 20.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded this season at 1.8 degrees below average. The minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees, down more than three degrees from Monday. Minimum temperatures are expected to be about 21 degrees, according to India Meteorological Department's weekly prediction.

In comparison to Santacruz, the minimum Mumbai temperature at IMD's Colaba observatory was 23.5 degrees, 0.3 degrees below normal. The chill was caused by north-easterly to easterly winds prevailing at the lower level over the region, according to IMD. The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded was 19.2 degrees in November of last year during Mumbai winters. This was recorded on November 10, 2020.

Mumbai temperature at 20.2 degrees celsius, Season’s lowest temperature

Over 70 years ago, the record low for November was 13.3 degrees. This was recorded during Mumbai winters on November 19, 1950. The lowest November temperature in the recent decade was 14.6 degrees in 2012. The relative humidity at Colaba and Santacruz on Tuesday was 60% and 56 %, respectively. Unseasonably warm weather hit the city over the weekend, causing maximum temperatures to plummet from 37 degrees on Friday to 33 degrees on the weekend. Until Monday, the minimum temperature was around 23 degrees.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed 279 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Mumbai. The number of cases in Mumbai increased to 7,58,189, with 16,282 deaths. The city recorded more than 200 COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row. On Monday, it recorded 210 new illnesses and five deaths. After 313 recovered patients were discharged from local hospitals, there are 2,780 current COVID-19 cases. With this, the city's overall number of recovered patients has risen to 7,36,584. Since Monday evening, 31,585 COVID-19 tests have been performed, bringing the total number of samples examined to 1,17,16,068. There are currently 13 sealed buildings in Mumbai. When five or more cases are discovered on the premises, the building is sealed. The average recovery rate in the city is 97%. Between November 2 and 8, the doubling rate, which is the time it takes for cases to double, was 2,244 days, and the average growth rate of cases was 0.03 %.

With inputs from PTI.

(IMAGE: PTI - Representative Image)