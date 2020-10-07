Mumbai Records Single-highest 1-day Spike In COVID-19 Cases; 46 More Deaths Reported

Mumbai once again breached its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 2848 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, October 7. This has propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,19,938. At present, there are 24,783 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. The number of recovered soared to 1,83,742 after 2257 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 46 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 9,245. 39 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

12,04,081 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till October 6. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.04% from September 30-October 6. As of October 6, 3178 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,739 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 9115, 1131, and 2018 respectively.

While there are 651 active containment zones currently, 10,097 buildings have been sealed. 11,429 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 1,438 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 67 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 83%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 67,57,131 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 57,44,693 patients have recovered while 1,04,555 deaths have been reported. There are 9,07,883 active cases in the country. With 82,203 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has jumped past 85%. The recovered cases are 6.32 times the active cases. 75% of the newly reported cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Odisha account for 78% of the 72,049 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 83% of the 986 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

