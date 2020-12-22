Mumbai Registers 503 New COVID-19 Cases & 11 Fatalities; 256 Containment Zones In City

On Tuesday, December 22, 503 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,87,816. At present, there are 7650 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. The number of recovered soared to 2,68,297 after 594 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 11 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,019. 8 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

22,25,190 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till December 21. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.21% from December 15-December 21. As of December 21, 3,167 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,316, 1,137, and 1,886 respectively.

While there are 256 active containment zones currently, 2862 buildings have been sealed. 2545 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 422 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 359 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 93%.

Maharashtra imposes a night curfew in cities

Currently, there are 19,02,458 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 17,94,080 patients have been discharged and 48,876 fatalities have been reported. On Monday, the Maharashtra government announced that a night curfew will be imposed in all cities from December 22 to January 5, 2021. This implies that the movement of people for non-essential purposes shall be prohibited from 11 pm to 6 am. This comes after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the preventive measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Moreover, flyers from European and West Asian countries arriving in the state shall have to undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine. Incidentally, Thackeray had ruled against imposing a night curfew in his address to the people of Maharashtra on December 20. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had called for the imposition of a night curfew in Mumbai after encountering overcrowding in shopping malls and night clubs.

