Mumbai Registers 631 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Tally To 2.94 Lakh; Fatality Rate At 3.78%

On Friday, January 1, 631 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,94,067. At present, there are 8005 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 64% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 2,74,072 after 628 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 9 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,125. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Thursday stands at 12.37% and 3.78%.

Till December 31, 2020, 23,70,594 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 1,69,328 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.21% from December 25-December 31. As of December 31, 2539 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,316, 1,137, and 1,886 respectively.

While there are 283 active containment zones currently, 2462 buildings have been sealed. 2685 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 396 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 365 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 93%.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,02,86,709 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 98,83,461 patients have recovered while 1,48,994 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,54,254 active cases in the country. With 23,181 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 96.08%. At present, the recovered cases outnumber active cases by 96,29,207.

80.19 per cent of the 20,035 new cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 77.61% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 80.47 per cent of the 256 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka.

