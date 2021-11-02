Mumbai: Reliance Announces India's First Rooftop Drive-in Theatre At Jio World Drive

Reliance Industries, on Monday, announced the opening of the country's first rooftop open-air theatre at its soon-to-open premium mall in Mumbai. The specular movie hall is scheduled to open on November 5 at the Jio World Drive (JWD) shopping mall, located in Kurla. Operated by PVR, the theatre is set to have a seating capacity of over 290 cars, according to a press release by Reliance Retail.

“With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai. It is not just a brand or a place but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthral and engage customers like never before,” Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani was quoted as saying by ANI. “This vision has led to yet another redefining experience for Mumbaikars with the opening of the Jio drive-in theatre,” she added.

JWD mall to house The Bay Club

In addition to the drive-in movie theatre, the high-end mall is also set to have “The Bay Club” accessible to members only. It is expected to host Mumbaikars for sports and other athletic activities. “Plush with advanced sports and athletic facilities, it is one of the finest sports and recreation corporate and lifestyle facilities in the city,” Reliance Retail said in a press release. The opulent JWD mall will also have luxury food and beverage concepts for which Reliance has collaborated with some internationally renowned chefs and culinary experts.

"Also, soon to be launched at JWD is Nine Dine, a multi-cuisine casual-dine experience which would offer an amalgamation of nine global cuisine outlets," the company said adding that other F&B concepts include an Italian restaurant, Motodo, "which uses refined food techniques and authentic ingredients to provide a wholesome Italian experience".

'A culture of innovation and accessibility': Isha Ambani

Highlighting the concept behind JWD, Isha Ambani said, "Through JWD, we have envisioned a brand that will nurture a culture of new ideas and lead with innovation and accessibility as core ethos. One aspect of accessibility is creating an inclusive space for art, making it participative and open to dialogue, especially among the youth."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Isha Ambani/Instagram/PTI/Representative)