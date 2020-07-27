Mumbai Reports 1,033 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Soars To 1.10 Lakh

Mumbai's tally of Coronavirus cases jumped to 1,10,129 on Monday after 1,033 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the civic body said. The number of active cases — those currently undergoing hospital care — is 21,812.

In the same period, 39 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 6,129. The municipal corporation said 23 of those who died recently had comorbidities; 24 were male and 22 female; one was below the age of 40, 26 were above 60 years of age, and 12 were between 40 and 60.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose by 1,706 to reach 81,944. The recovery rate now stands at 73%, ahead of India's 63%, and way ahead of Maharashtra's 57.84%.

The BMC said the doubling rate in Mumbai is now 68 days while the rate of growth on new cases between July 20 and 26 is 1.03%. The number of tests done until July 26 is 4,85,563 with a test positivity rate of 22.68% and the number of containment zones in the metropolis is 636.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sought support and help from the Centre for setting up a permanent infectious disease hospital and research facility near Mumbai. He put forth the demand while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan at the virtual launch of COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata.

'Can't declare virus under control'

Warning against early victory in Mumbai, Thackeray had earlier said, "I can't declare that the virus is under control in Mumbai because then we will become complacent". Dharavi which was recognised by WHO as a model to fight Coronavirus has now seen a steady decrease in cases. Thackeray shared pride at Mumbai's recognition but maintained that the situation was not under control as such remarks would lead to complacency. He also maintained his refusal to reopen religious placed saying 'God is within'.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported a dip in Coronavirus cases after 7,924 new cases were detected while 227 patients died, as per the state bulletin. The state also had 8,706 patients recover in the past 24 hours, taking the cured tally to 2,21,944 cases. Maharashtra, which still tops all states in COVID-19 infections, has 3,83,723 cases and 13,883 fatalities.

