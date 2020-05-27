Last Updated:

Mumbai Reports 1,044 New Cases Of COVID-19; Modest Rise In Dharavi Brings Respite

Mumbai reported 1,044 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the aggregate sum to 33,835; while deaths rose by 32 to a total of 1,097

Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,044 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the aggregate sum to 33,835. The number of deaths due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new Coronavirus, rose by 32 to a total of 1,097. On the other hand, 240 patients recovered on the same day, taking its total to 9,054.

Bringing some respite, only 18 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the slum-clusters of Dharavi on Wednesday. No death due to the deadly infection was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours. The slum, Asia's largest, is a densely populated neighbourhood of the city and State officials are on the edge over it becoming a supercluster of the epidemic. 

Sero-Surveillance by ICMR

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has said that Sero-Surveillance has started in Mumbai to monitor the trend of coronavirus infection transmission. The objective of the survey is to estimate and monitor the trend of Sero-prevalence for COVID-19 cases in high burden cities. The surveillance is being conducted by ICMR. This will be a base line survey and there will be subsequent rounds, the municipal body added.

Breakup of deaths

The civic body's health department stated that among the 32 deaths, 15 patients had co-morbidities (i.e. pre-existing ailments); 19 were male and 13 were female. In an age-wise breakup, three deaths were of those below the age of 40, 12 were over 60 and 17 were between 40 and 60 years of age.

Maharashtra cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,190 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 56,948. There are 37,125 current active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 964 patients were discharged in the day taking the number of recovered to 17,918. Thus, the state's recovery rate stands at 31.5%.

