Mumbai reports 155 COVID-19 cases, one death

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in India's financial capital thus rose to 10,61,332 while death toll reached 19,564.

The city recorded a COVID-19-related death for the first time after April 30, BMC data showed.

As many as 116 patients recovered during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 10,40,870.

There are 898 active patients in the metropolis now.

The civic body carried out 9,001 coronavirus tests since previous evening, which took the tally of samples tested so far to 1,69,94,716.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent and the caseload doubling rate or period stands at 5,895 days. PTI ND KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)