Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,781 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 10,97,735 and the toll to 19,586, a civic official said.

While the addition to the tally was 471 more than the 1,310 cases reported on Monday, the city witnessed less than 2,000 cases for the second consecutive day, he pointed out.

Mumbai, which has an active tally of 14,146, has been reporting COVID-19 cases in four digits since June 7.

Of the 1,781 new cases, only 87 needed hospitalization, of which 17 required oxygen support, he said. Currently, a total of 83 patients in the city are on oxygen support.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, only 626 of the 24,751 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.

It also showed the growth of cases between June 14 and 20 was 0.183%, the caseload doubling time was 369 days, while the positivity rate was 13.16%.

The recovery rate stood at 97%, and the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out was 1,74,08,312, including 10,546 in the last 24 hours, as per BMC data.

