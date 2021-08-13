Mumbai Reports 1st Death Due To Delta Plus COVID-19 Variant, 20 New Cases Registered

Amid Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcements regarding unlock process, the capital Mumbai reported its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus. According to the officials from the state's Health Department, the victim was 63 years old had tested positive for the virus on July 21 and died on July 27. She was vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. It is worth mentioning that the deceased suffered from several comorbidities including diabetes, lung infection.

The state has reported second death due to the variant after an octogenarian woman had succumbed in Ratnagiri civil hospital earlier in June. Reportedly, six of her family members have also been infected with COVID-19. Currently, there are over 65 patients of the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra.

Delta plus variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

As many as 20 new cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 were registered in Maharashtra on Wednesday and seven of them were in Mumbai, the state government said. With this, the number of patients found infected with the Delta plus variant has increased to 65, said a statement issued by the state health department. Out of the newly detected cases, seven were in Mumbai, three in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, Palghar, and one each in Chandrapur and Akola districts, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,388 new coronavirus cases and 208 fresh fatalities on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 63,75,390 and the death toll to 1,34,572, a health department official said. Notably, the daily coronavirus infections in the state have gone over 6,000 after a gap of four days, while for the first time since July 31, the fatalities have crossed the 200-mark. The state witnessed an increase in Covid-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday when it had reported 5,560 infections and 163 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest tally, India recorded 40,120 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country’s tally to over 3.21 crore. Out of the new cases, active cases have come down to 3.85 lakh while recoveries have risen to 3.13 crore, informed the Union Health Ministry. Kerala continues to top the charts with 21,445 infections and it is followed by Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)