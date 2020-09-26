Mumbai Reports 2,282 New COVID-19 Infections, Caseload Touches 1.96 Lakh

With 2,282 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Saturday, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,96,1459. At present, there are 28,568 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,58,749 after 1,942 patients were discharged in the day.

Meanwhile, 44 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,747. Twenty-nine of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

As of September 25, 10,70,623 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.07% from September 19-September 25. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,999, 1,132, and 1,918 respectively.

While there are 671 active containment zones currently, 10,694 buildings have been sealed. 15,003 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,082 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 65 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 81%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh with 85,362 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours, while over 48 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases rose to 59,03,932 with 85,362 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll reached 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

The total recoveries surged to 48,49,584 in the country, pushing the nation's recovery rate to 82.14 per cent. There are 9,60,969 active cases in the country which comprise 16.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,02,69,975 samples have been tested up to September 25 with 13,41,535 samples being tested on Friday.

