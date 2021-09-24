Mumbai Reports 446 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths, 430 Recoveries

Mumbai reported 446 new coronavirus cases on Friday, down 51 from a day ago, and six fresh deaths, while 430 more patients recovered from the infection, a civic official said.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 7,40,307, while the death toll increased to 16,074, he said.

Mumbai witnessed more than 400 cases for the third straight day, though the number of fatalities did not change much. On Thursday, the financial capital had registered 497 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, with 36,536 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number climbed to 1,01,36,863.

As many as 430 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,16,941, he said.

Mumbai now has 4,809 active COVID-19 cases.

The official said at present, Mumbai has 50 sealed residential buildings, though the metropolis has been free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dipped to 1,187 days.

The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.06 per cent between September 17 and 23, the BMC official said.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1.

