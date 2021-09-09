Mumbai Reports 458 COVID Cases, Six Deaths In 24 Hours

Mumbai reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday, a civic official said. The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,48,066 and death toll reached 16,010, he said. On Wednesday, the city had logged 530 new COVID cases, highest since July 15.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 4,010 on Thursday. The number of daily fatalities crossed five after a gap of two weeks, as per the data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On August 26 Mumbai had reported seven COVID-19 deaths, but the number then dipped to one on August 31. There are 49 sealed buildings but no containment zones in the city as of now.

A containment zone was "erroneously" reported in Wednesday's statement, said a BMC official. As many as 48,712 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city since Wednesday evening, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 96,00,253. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if five or more COVID-19 patients are detected in a building/area. Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the doubling rate -- period during which caseload doubles -- has dipped to 1,206 days. Average growth rate of cases was 0.6 per cent for the period between September 2 to 8.

(Image: PTI)