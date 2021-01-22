Mumbai Reports 482 New COVID Cases; Dharavi & Dadar Report No New Cases In 24 Hrs

As COVID-19 inoculation picks up speed in the city, Mumbai on Friday, reported 482 new cases and 9 new deaths. The city has reported 482 new recoveries taking cured tally to 2,86,507. Mumbai currently has 3,05,131 cases with 11,285 fatalities and 6442 active cases.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 12.7 lakh vaccinated; PM interacts with beneficiaries

Mumbai: 482 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 26,73,341 samples have been tested till date with an 11.39% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 574 out of 1048 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1038 out of 1732 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Health Ministry said that a total of 12.7 lakh health workers through 24,397 sessions have been inoculated. Incidentally both Dadar and Dharavi have reported zero cases in past two days.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 4 days every week- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. So far, 74,000 health workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra which includes 21,610 persons who received their first dose at 282 centres on Friday. Moreover, Dr Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, Department of Health revealed that districts such as Beed, Hingoli, Amravati, Wardha, Jalna and Osmanabad have achieved 100 per cent vaccination target so far.

Mumbai sees 571 new COVID cases as India vaccinates 191,181 individuals on Day 1

India kicks off COVID vaccination

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS Delhi. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two 'Made in India' vaccines. With a limit of 100 beneficiaries per centre, vaccination drive commenced in over 3500 locations in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase. Centre has also started awareness programmes to counter vaccine-hesitancy as the response to vaccination has been slow.

Maharashtra sees 2779 new COVID-19 cases & 50 deaths; case fatality rate at 2.53%