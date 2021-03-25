Mumbai Reports 5504 New COVID Cases As BMC Completes Administering 10 Lakh Vaccine Doses

Clocking 5504 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 14 new deaths. With 2281 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 3,33,603. Currently, Mumbai has 3,80,115 cases of which 33,961 are active and 11,620 fatalities.

Mumbai: 5504 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.89% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 38,41,369 samples have been tested till date with a 9.75% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 271 out of 1000 ventilator beds are vacant, while 512 out of 1616 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 5,45,10,290 doses till date, with Maharashtra tallying 48,22,173 doses to it. READ | Mumbai: Rs 4 cr fine collected from maskless people in month

Mumbai completes 10 lakh doses

A BMC official said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day. He said the BMC planned to increase the number of beds for treatment from 13,773 now, of which 5,140 are empty, to 21,000 in the next 15 days. He said the figure of 21,000 beds to fight the outbreak over the next six to eight weeks was reached at by looking at a scenario where the number of cases per day in the metropolis reached 10,000, and by assuming some 15 percent people who showed symptoms would be treated institutionally. The civic body in a circular announced a ban on Holi celebrations in both private and public places.

As COVID surged around Maharashtra, the government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels at 50% capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home. Cracking the whip on violations, Maharashtra govt warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating COVID-related rules will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central govt. All drama theatres and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, with masks mandated. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions and Nagpur has been put under lockdown till the month-end.