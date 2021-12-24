Mumbai Reports 683 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Mumbai reported 683 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Friday, civic officials said.

The city had reported 490 cases on Wednesday and 602 cases on Thursday.

The case tally in the country's financial capital rose to 7,69,433, while the death toll on account of the pandemic reached 16,368.

As many as 267 patients recovered, which raised the tally of recoveries to 7,47,258.

There are 3,227 active cases in the city now.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while growth rate of cases between December 17 to 23 was 0.05 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate/period is now 1,536 days, said the civic body.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)