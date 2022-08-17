Mumbai Reports 975 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since July 1; Two More Die

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 975 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since July 1 and a jump of 643 from the tally a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the metropolis, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally surged to 11,34,479, while the death toll increased to 19,668, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The daily coronavirus case count has jumped by 643 as compared to Tuesday, when the city had logged 332 cases, but zero fatalities.

The city has reported the highest single-day cases since July 1 when it detected 978 new COVID-19 patients.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 8,173 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,79,69,117.

On Tuesday, 3,499 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the financial capital.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,09,617 after 850 more patients recovered from the infection, said the BMC.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and is now left with 5,194 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Of the 975 new COVID-19 cases, only 59 patients were symptomatic, it added.

