Mumbai Reports Close To 1000 Cases In A Day; City's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 16579

A record 998 novel coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, May 14 as of 6 pm. This includes 364 COVID-19 patients whose laboratory reports from May 11 to May 12 were received in the day. Thus, there are 16,579 novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai currently. A total of 443 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of recovered to 4,234. Meanwhile, 25 individuals passed away due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday propelling the city's death toll to 621. 16 of the deceased patients had co-morbidities.

As per the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the capacity of Corona Care Center-1 and Corona Care Centre-2 has been expanded to 22,941 beds and 34,329 beds respectively. Moreover, it added that the CCC-2 at MMRDA ground in BKC would have a capacity of 1000 beds while the CCC-2 at Nesco ground in Goregaon shall have 1,240 beds. The BMC stressed that upgrading such facilities can help in decongesting big hospitals, which cater to patients having moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19.

998 new positive #COVID19 cases & 25 deaths reported in Mumbai today, total positive cases here rises to 16579, death toll rises to 621. A total of 443 people were discharged from hospitals today, 4234 people have been discharged till date: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/QvyZvTEQlM — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

1602 cases reported in Maharashtra

Maharashtra continued to witness a huge rise in cases with 1,602 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 27,524. With the death of 44 individuals in the day, the state's death toll surged to 1,019. A total of 2,40,145 laboratory samples have been tested so far. Presently, there are 1,512 active containment zones in Maharashtra. Surveillance of 59.04 lakh population has been undertaken by 14,253 surveillance squads. While 3,15,686 individuals are in home quarantine, others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 27524. Today, newly 1602 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 512 patients have been cured today, totally 6059 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 20441 — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 14, 2020

