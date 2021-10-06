Mumbai Reports Highest Single-day Surge In COVID Cases Since July; 621 Test Positive

For the first time after July, Mumbai reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases in a day on Wednesday, October 6. While the fresh cases recorded were 621, the recorded recovered cases were 540. As the fresh cases outnumbered the recovered cases, the active cases in Mumbai climbed to 4,519 from 4,438, recorded on Tuesday. The COVID-19 related death stood at 7. This comes at a time Mumbai is moving back to normalcy with public places, including religious sites like temples and mosques now open for all those fully vaccinated.

Doubling Rate - 1131 Days

Doubling Rate - 1131 Days
Growth Rate (29 Sept - 5 Oct)- 0.06%

COVID situation in Maharashtra

If we take the case of the whole of Maharashtra, the state reported 2,876 new coronavirus positive cases and 90 fatalities while 2,763 patients recovered, a state health department official said. Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases but the fatalities rose sharply compared to Tuesday when the state had logged 2,401 infections and 39 deaths. With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra rose to 65,67,791, the death toll to 1,39,362, and the count of recoveries to 63,91,662, leaving the state with 33,181 active cases, the official said. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.32 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 1,110 cases, followed by 948 infections in the Pune region. Nashik region logged 480 new cases, Kolhapur region 186, Latur region 74, Aurangabad region 54, Nagpur region 16, and Akola region eight cases.

At 60, the Pune region reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities out of the 90 in Maharashtra, the official said. Mumbai region and Nashik region each reported 11 fatalities, the official said. Nagpur region did not report any fresh COVID-19 fatality. The Kolhapur region reported four deaths and Latur region two. Akola region and Aurangabad region each added one COVID-19 fatality.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 18,833 fresh COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. This brings the country's total COVID-19 count to 3,38,71,881 and the death toll to 4,49,538.