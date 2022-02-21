Mumbai Reports Less Than 100 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours; Lowest Since April 17, 2020

Ever since the first wave of COVID-19 on April 17 2020, Mumbai on Monday reported less than 100 new cases in a time period of 24 hour. 96 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 10,55,675. As per a PTI report, the city registers lesser number of cases on Mondays due to less number of tests conducted on Sundays. Most of the patients are said to be asymptomatic. The number of recoveries in Mumbai has gone up to 10,34,681. Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 98 percent. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between February 14 to February 20 stood at 0.02 percent.

On Sunday, Mumbai had reported 167 new coronavirus positive cases, 34 less that the previous day, which raised the city's infection count to 10,55,561. The death toll remained unchanged at 16,687 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day. On Saturday, the metropolis had recorded 201 cases and one fatality. Of the 167 new cases,147 patients are asymptomatic. Nineteen patients required hospitalisation and five of them were on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government if it was willing to withdraw its notification issued last year prohibiting people not vaccinated against COVID-19 from travelling in local trains in the city.

"Let bygones be bygones. Let there be a new beginning," Chief Justice Dipankar Datta said, adding that Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty must inform the court on Tuesday if the state government will withdraw its decision to permit only fully vaccinated people to travel in the suburban trains.

A decline in COVID cases all over India

The country logged 16,051 new coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days.The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.33 per cent, the Ministry said. A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI/Pixabay