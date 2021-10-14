Mumbai Resident Drowns In Pond At Pune

An 18-year-old man from Mumbai drowned in a pond in Bori town of neighbouring Pune district after he went to attend a spiritual function at his sister's residence there, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, they said.

The deceased, identified as Roshan Bodake, left from Andheri area here on Tuesday to go to his sister's house at Bori in Pune.

On Wednesday, he along with some friends went to a take bath in a pond there.

When he did not come out of the waters, his friends got worried and immediately informed local residents who subsequently alerted police.

The body was fished out after more than five hours, a police official said.

