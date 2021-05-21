Mumbai Residents Allege Forcible Eviction By BMC Inspite Of HC Stay, Appeal To Bombay HC

As Mumbai faces the rage post-cyclone Tauktae and a receding COVID wave, residents of Tulsi Baug society were allegedly evicted out of their homes on Thursday by the civic body BMC inspite of Bombay High Court's order staying eviction and demolitions upto 30 June 2021. The residents have filed an appeal in the HC challenging the demolition order passed by BMC in April. The residents have alleged that the police did not honour the one-month notice issued to the residents and tried to forcibly remove them from their homes.

Tulsi Baug residents allege 'forcible eviction'

The residents have alleged that senior inspector P Yele had verbally intimated them of the eviction a day before and then proceeded with the demolition accompanied by a bulldozer and 50 policemen. Claiming that several COVID positive patients were being displaced, the residents added that the BMC and police ignored the HC's order staying evictions till June 30. The residents also pointed out that the BMC had not responded to their calls for clearing the uprooted trees after cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, but had now cut those trees for demolishing their home.

Bombay HC extends interim orders till June 30

On May 6, the Bombay High Court extended interim orders passed by various courts and authorities in Maharashtra and Goa pertaining to eviction, demolition and dispossession that are in operation, till June 30. A four-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta observed that the current situation is not so conducive to all concerned and therefore extended interim orders till June 30 on previous terms and conditions as per the April 16 order. The bench will review the situation on June 11.

In its previous order, the HC had said, "The second wave of the pandemic, arising out of Covid-19 virus, has been wreaking havoc just as the first wave did in the year that went by". The HC's order applies to its Mumbai bench and its other benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad. It also applies to court bench in Goa, its subordinate courts and those in the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.