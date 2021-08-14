The pace of vaccination against COVID-19 is accelerating in the country to gain maximum protection against the deadly virus. The country’s vaccination program has already reached millions of people aged 18 and above and the government is further making efforts to inoculate children soon.

However, a huge section of society is still vulnerable to the virus and faces multiple problems in order to access the vaccines-- these include people from deprived communities. To further step up the efforts, Robin Hood Army, a volunteering-based organisation, has now launched a mission to vaccinate 1.5 lakh underprivileged people by August 15.

Robin Hood Army's '#Mission 28 states'

The initiative that was launched on August 1, is called ‘#Mission28states’ and is nearing its target. The social campaign was Robin Hood Army’s chief Neel Ghose’s idea to reach out to people who are unable to procure vaccinations due to the range of issues being faced by them. The organisation has already engaged more than 1.6 lakh volunteers to eradicate vaccine hesitancy and help people register for vaccination. The mission is being handled by the volunteers of the organisation across the country and is being monitored in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore etc.

WhatsApp, Uber, and Google are the partners in this initiative. The organisation also calls out good Samaritans to volunteer for the programme, to reach maximum beneficiaries. Under the initiative, the company also aims to donate five million meals to the communities affected by the pandemic.

The organisation is also taking care of elderly people, disabled and disadvantaged communities to help them reach their nearest vaccination centres.

The famous Indian Premier League team, Delhi Capitals has also collaborated with Robin Hood Army on this initiative.

All you need to know about @rha_india's initiative to fight #COVID19 and hunger 👉🏼 #Mission28States 🇮🇳💙



To join the mission, WhatsApp 'Hi' to +918971966164 now 📱 pic.twitter.com/BRYNnlziZp — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 14, 2021

To mark Independence Day celebrations, the company has also launched another campaign to fight against the evil of hunger-related death. The organisation has named this campaign, “Independence from hunger” and is distributing food ration among the needy.

Robin Hood Army



Robin Hood Army has been working on a location-based approach since its inception in 2014, in which people and restaurants can notify their volunteers about leftover edible food. Volunteers then assist in the distribution of the surplus to local communities. As per their website, “the Robin Hood Army is a zero-funds volunteer organisation that works to get surplus food from restaurants and communities to serve the less fortunate.”



Image: Robin Hood Army/ PTI