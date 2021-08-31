Mumbai Rotary Club To Create 'Miyawaki-style Urban Forest'; 1000+ Saplings To Be Planted

As a part of a major plantation drive, the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) has aimed to nurture a "Miyawaki-style urban forest" at the Cuffee Parade Residents' Association (CPRA) Greens. The organisers will plant over 1000 saplings in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-owned garden. As per reports, the urban forestry drive will help to buoy India's promise to improve urban greenery from 25% to 33% under the Paris Agreement.

Over 1000 saplings to be planted

The volunteers will plant over 1000 saplings in CPRA Greens to create an urban forest based on the idea of Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. Saplings will also be planted in the Nakshatra Garden. The urban forestry drive undertaken by RCB was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of BMC Deputy Commissioner Vijay Balamwar, CPRA President Aditi Jain and guests from the social activists' community. Adman Ramesh Narayan took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the event. Take a look:

As per reports, the forest has been dedicated to the memory of two long-term residents of CPRA Greens - Seetha Narayan and late Kaushalya Srinivasan. During the event, BMC Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of the Rotary Club and urged the city NGOs and ALMs to join hands in the work towards developing the greenery in the city.

CPRA President Aditi Jain also echoed her former speaker's thoughts and added that the planting of flora will attract more fauna like butterflies, birds, bees, and more oxygen for the residents. She highlighted that the "Nakshatra Garden" now contains 27 trees that represent 27 stars or "Nakshatras." Lastly, RCB President Shernaz Vakil asserted that Rotary Club is committed to working for increasing the city's healthy green foliage.

What is Miyawaki-style, why is it best for India?

Miyawaki's method of forestation is the reconstitution of "indigenous forests by indigenous trees." The technique was discovered and pioneered by Japanese Botanist Akira Miyawaki. The method involves planting two to four trees per square metre in the compressed layers of a forest. The saplings could include anything beginning from shrubs and canopies to trees like mango, jackfruit, and jamuns. This type of plantation results in a dense growth of trees, which usually become self-sustaining by the third year.

As per Stockholm Environment Institute, the Miyawaki-style is a "panacea for urban woes." According to a report by the institute, such forests help in lowering city temperatures, reduce air and noise pollution, and attract local birds and create carbon sinks. Apart from the current project, Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu is the other place where over 15,000 saplings have been planted in the Miyawaki-style of afforestation.

Image: Unsplash/representative